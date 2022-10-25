Do The Celtics Have an Attitude Problem?

In their first loss of the season, the Boston Celtics had a painful reminder that old habits die hard. After a scorching start to their game against the Chicago Bulls, Boston took their foot off the pedal and blew an early 19 point lead in the first quarter. The Celtics’ offense grew stagnant, and the Bulls were running away with the game in the blink of an eye.

What made matters worse was the team’s reaction to officiating, and after tensions rose and escalated, Joe Mazzulla was issued back to back technical fouls and ejected from the game. Not too long after, Grant Williams was issued back to fouls during possessions, and as he got up, he bumped into an official and was tossed from the game as well. In a game where they needed to regain their cool and composure, the Celtics let their offensive struggles and officiating dictate how they were going to play, and their emotions got the better of them.

After bouts of stuff like this over the past few seasons, is it safe to say the Celtics have an attitude problem when it comes to officiating? The Garden Report crew sounds off in the aftermath of Monday’s loss.

