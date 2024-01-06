Do Celtics Have Best Defense in NBA?

BOSTON — After their dominant performance against the Jazz, the Celtics have risen to become the second-best defense in the NBA. Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon from CLNS Media recap Boston’s impressive 126-97 win on Saturday night, analyzing how the Celtics managed to shut down the Jazz so effectively.

Watch the Garden Report on YouTube streaming LIVE immediately after each Celtics game:

