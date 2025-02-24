Do Celtics Have Knicks Number?

The Boston Celtics secured a 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday, continuing their dominance over their Eastern Conference rival. But do the Knicks pose any real threat to the Celtics in the playoffs?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell break down whether Boston has New York’s number and if the Knicks could challenge them in a postseason matchup.

