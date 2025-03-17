Do Celtics Need Kristaps Porzingis to Win a Championship?

Bobby Manning welcomes Michael Scotto from Hoopshype to the Garden Report to talk about Kristaps Porzingis’ return in Celtics-Nets, whether Boston needs him in these playoffs to win a championship and where Kevin Durant could end up this summer after the Suns and Timberwolves had trade talks for the all-star.

