BOSTON — Do Celtics need to change lineups vs Pacers? CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning discusses after attending both Boston and Indiana’s practice on Wednesday.

Bobby asked Joe Mazzulla about a potential lineup change:

“I mean, with their ability to play different lineups the way they sub, they sub 2-3 guys at a time,” Mazzulla said after Boston’s practice. “They’re willing to go away from sub patterns for certain guys. So you just gotta be wary of going to anything and everything at any particular time … So, yeah, I think anything is on the table versus a team like this because of their versatility.”

