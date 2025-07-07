Do Patriots Have Enough Receivers?

On this episode of Pats Interference Andrew Callahan is joined by The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi. The duo discuss the biggest questions on offense for the Patriots this season. Mike has no hesitation and says biggest questions are the offensive line & the Wide Receivers. While Andrew agrees those are two big issues for the team he talks about how the Patriots lack of depth is a huge issue and how if injuries pile up on the offensive side the Pats could be in trouble.

