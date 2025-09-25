Do Patriots Need Christian Gonzalez to Beat Panthers?

Mike Vrabel says it was his call to hold off on letting Christian Gonzalez play last week, but confirmed the plan is for the Patriots cornerback to ramp up his activity in preparation for the matchup with the Panthers. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to the latest update on Gonzalez and what it means for New England on a new episode of Patriots Daily.

