Do the Bruins Have a Hampus Lindholm Problem?

Evan Marinofsky is joined by Conor Ryan of 98.5 The Sports Hub to break down some of the concerns surrounding the Bruins roster at the moment. Hampus Lindholm is off to a slow start this year, especially in comparison to his production last season. Is this cause for concern, or are we just seeing a different brand of Lindholm? The forward lines have a new trio that has peaked Evan and Conor’s interest, centered by a guy who has stepped up when the Bruins needed depth at the position. That, and much more!

Topics:

– It’s not time to hit the panic button on Hampus Lindholm

– Some more production would be nice though…

– Is JVR-Coyle-Frederic the new second line?

– Charlie Coyle has turned into what the Bruins have always hoped he’d be

– Can Jake DeBrusk come out of his slump?

