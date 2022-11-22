Subscribe
Do the Bulls Have the Celtics’ Number?

CLNS Media

CHICAGO, IL — The Boston Celtics lost 121-107 to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The loss was Boston’s fourth of the season, second to Chicago and it snapped the team’s 9 game winning streak.

CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon discusses the loss and looks ahead to Boston’s Wednesday showdown with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

