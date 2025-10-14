Close Menu
Do the Celtics Have a Rebounding Problem? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the latest Boston Celtics storylines with the preseason slate of games nearly wrapped up.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 – Intro
01:18 – Celtics win over Cavaliers in preseason
03:01 – Celtics need to manufacture wins this season
06:31 – Encouraging signs for Celtics’ roster chemistry
08:28 – Importance of growth for Joe Mazzulla
12:53 – Strategies to mask team weaknesses
14:35 – Importance of team size in rebounding
19:10 – Need for crafty rebounding strategies
21:00 – Developing instincts for effective rebounding
23:00 – Josh Minott’s potential role discussed
23:26 – PrizePicks
25:06 – Is Minott the wing the Celtics need?
30:10 – Are Minott’s performances surpassing Walsh’s?
34:34 – Expectations for final preseason game
36:38 – Discussion on Luka Garza’s potential role
39:12 – Analyzing the Celtics’ starting lineup
42:49 – Team’s need to outwork opponents this season

