Do the Celtics Have a Rebounding Problem? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the latest Boston Celtics storylines with the preseason slate of games nearly wrapped up.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 – Intro

01:18 – Celtics win over Cavaliers in preseason

03:01 – Celtics need to manufacture wins this season

06:31 – Encouraging signs for Celtics’ roster chemistry

08:28 – Importance of growth for Joe Mazzulla

12:53 – Strategies to mask team weaknesses

14:35 – Importance of team size in rebounding

19:10 – Need for crafty rebounding strategies

21:00 – Developing instincts for effective rebounding

23:00 – Josh Minott’s potential role discussed

25:06 – Is Minott the wing the Celtics need?

30:10 – Are Minott’s performances surpassing Walsh’s?

34:34 – Expectations for final preseason game

36:38 – Discussion on Luka Garza’s potential role

39:12 – Analyzing the Celtics’ starting lineup

42:49 – Team’s need to outwork opponents this season

