Do the Celtics Have Enough Bench Support?

The Celtics just signed Jake Layman, but is that enough to support their rotation? Listen for the A-List’s take on that, the NBA’s most recent scandal and Adam Silver’s response.

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

00:55 – Celtics add Jake Layman

3:25 – No matter what the Celtics still need Melo, or

4:25 – Stevens is relying too much on Sam Hauser

6:28 – Stevens isn’t wiling to sacrifice developmental players

8:00 – Where is the happy medium between experience and talent?

11:30 – Player development should be last of the Celtics worries

16:08 – What former Celtics unsigned players could help the Celtics now?

19:09 – Jared Sullinger deserved another shot

26:35 – Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended, did he receive the proper punishment for his actions?

35:00 – Suns situation is one of Adam Silver’s worst moments

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 100% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

The A List Podcast is Powered by Indeed! Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !

Go to calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.