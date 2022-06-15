Do The Celtics Have Enough? + Jayson Tatum Struggles Again

Do the Celtics have enough to crawl out of a 3-2 deficit against the Warriors in the NBA Finals? Plus, Jayson Tatum struggles in the fourth quarter; what’s the root of the issue, and if the Warriors close it out, what’s it say about Steph Curry?

0:52: On the brink of elimination, have the Celtics lost their soul?

2:42: The Andrew Wiggins impact

7:27: If Steph Curry wins, where does he rank among the greats?

10:26: The difference between Steph Curry’s greatness & influence

15:13: The most amazing fast-break Bob Ryan’s ever seen

16:20: BOL

17:30: Is Jayson Tatum hurt?

23:15: Can Tatum’s teammates help him get easier baskets?

26:00: Will Brad Stevens help keep the Celtics competitive in the East/could this be Boston’s best chance at winning a championship for a while?

29:42: Marcus Smart’s Game 5 postgame comments

