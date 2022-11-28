Do the Celtics Have the Best Offense in NBA History?

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 130-121 at TD Garden on Sunday night. The team won their third straight game without their superstar in Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 36 points. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely discuss if the Celtics have the best offense in NBA history. Boston currently has the best offensive rating in NBA history at 119.9 through 20 games.

