Do the Celtics Have Unvaccinated Players?

The Boston Celtics would not confirm directly if their team is fully vaccinated this week ahead of the playoffs according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. As of January, Canada requires that all visitors, including NBA players, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the country.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week that “if healthy, they can all play” in Toronto, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Does that mean they are fully vaccinated or is Udoka leaving himself some wiggle room?

Celtics big man Al Horford addressed the report on Wednesday night: “We’re clear on that and I’ll be ready to play wherever,” he said, via the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Although, the Celtics played in Toronto on Monday for the first time since the country’s vaccine rule, and Robert Williams, Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were ruled out due to injuries or personal reasons. Barstool Celtics reporter, Dan Greenberg joins Adam Kaufman to discuss Celtics Covid Conspiracy and its’ playoff Impact.