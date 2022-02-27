Do We Owe Ime Udoka an Apology?

Was the early criticism on Celtics first-year head coach, Ime Udoka, justified? Boston Celtics sideline reporter for NBC Boston Sports, Abby Chin joins Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti to try and make sense of the surging Celtics. Also, to highlight how Udoka, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams and Grant Williams has adjusted over the course of the season, and which Williams is most deserving of “Most Improved” player award?

For more from Abby Chin, follow her on Twitter: @tvabby

The Celtics Beat Podcast & The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!