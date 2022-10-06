Do you want Mac Jones rushing back? Lions preview

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview the Patriots’ Week 5 game vs the Detroit Lions and discuss the potential return of QB Mac Jones.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:23 Do you want Mac Jones rushing back?

7:00 Everyone has Bailey Zappe fever

10:20 Must win or not?

12:15 ESPN has the Patriots ranked 27th in their power rankings

16:04 Greg’s conversation with Christian Barmore

19:45 Can Detroit beat New England?

27:55 GAME PICK: NE -3 vs DET; O/U 45

30:50 BSJ Member Question: Tyquan’s return & Godchaux’s struggles

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!