Do You Want to See Celtics Play Heat or Bulls? | Bobby & Noa Garden Report

The Celtics are set to face either the Heat or the Bulls in their first-round playoff series. The determining game will take place on Friday night when the Miami Heat, without their star player Jimmy Butler due to an MCL sprain, host the Chicago Bulls for the No. 8 seed. The winner will advance to play Boston, with the series starting Sunday at TD Garden. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell discuss it all in a special in-studio edition of the Garden Report.

0:00 Intro

2:12 Heat Matchup

8:10 Bulls Matchup

12:58 Jontay Porter BANNED from NBA

26:08Biggest Questions for Celtics in playoffs

