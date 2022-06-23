Does Bradley Beal Make Sense For the Celtics?

Another offseason, another few months of sharpshooting guard Bradley Beal being connected to the Boston Celtics. It is no secret that Beal is one of Tatum’s best friends and brings a skillset that Celtics could use (shooting).

Beal controls his future with a player option this offseason, should Tatum talk him into leaving, should Celtics still consider Bradley Beal after making the NBA Final with their current core? What would gaining Beal mean for the Celtics and what will they lose in doing so?

Bobby Manning and John Zannis of The Garden Report envision and analyze the possibilities in the following clip.

Full Garden Report:

