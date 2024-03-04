Does Celtics Win vs Warriors Have You Believing They Will Win Championship?

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 27 on his 26th birthday, and the NBA-best Boston Celtics achieved their third-largest winning margin in franchise history with a 140-88 victory over the weary Golden State Warriors on Sunday. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon react to the game and discuss whether they believe the Celtics have what it takes to win it all this season.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay and an enormous selection of players and stat types are what make PrizePicks the #1 daily fantasy sports app!

Take the first step to visibly thicker, healthier hair. For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners ten dollars off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you go to Nutrafol.com/MEN and enter the promo code GARDEN!

With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE and use code CLNSFREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life at HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE with code CLNSFREE!