Does DeVante Parker Change Anything? + Patriots Draft Needs

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Patriots acquiring Wide Receiver DeVante Parker from the Dolphins and discuss New England’s must-draft needs.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:20 Patriots trade for Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

3:45 Parker’s Film Review + Fit

15:45 Are Patriots done at receiver now?

21:00 Can DeVante return to 2019 form?

27:40 Patriots 3 Must-Draft Spots

34:40 BSJ member question of the day: Is there a reason to think Joe Judge will be coaching WRs as opposed to Troy Brown?