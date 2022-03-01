Does Home Court Even Matter for the Celtics?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics recent blowout loss to the Pacers and home court advantage really matters to Boston come playoff time. They also go around the NBA to discuss news surrounding Lebron James, James Harden/Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons.

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 65

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

0:35 Celtics Blown Out by Pacers, Should fans be worried

10:35 Al Horford Sits vs IND & Daniel Theis’ Minutes

21:45 BUY SELL OR RENT: Is Payton Pritchard is ready for a role off the bench?

Popular now Derrick White Ideal Consolidation Trade but What’s Next for Celtics is Key

26:45 Lebron & Lakers

45:15 Is James Harden & Joel Embiid duo Unstoppable?

52:30 Ben Simmons’ back injury, is he avoiding Philly?

58:05 Does Home Court Matter for the Celtics? Is opponent more important?