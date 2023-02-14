Does Jakob Chychrun Make Sense For the Bruins?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Bruins losing four of their last five, as well as Jake DeBrusk returning. The guys also dive into the latest trade rumors surrounding the Bruins and what trade packages might look like.
2:00 – Conor returns from Portugal
5:00 – What’s wrong with the Bruins?
8:00 – Bruins could seriously use Jake DeBrusk right now
11:00 – Would a Jakob Chychrun trade make sense?
15:00 – What would it take to get him?
20:00 – How about Luke Schenn?