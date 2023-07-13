Does Jaylen Brown Deserve the Supermax? + First Look at Wembanyama

Join Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay on their latest podcast episode as they unpack Jaylen Brown’s contentious Supermax contract, highlight the remarkable skills of Victor Wembanyama, and spotlight promising New England NBA prospects. Alongside these engaging discussions, they also delve into Goodman’s outlook on upcoming NBA draft classes and share insights on West Virginia’s Coach Bob Huggins.



EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Bob Ryan: Jaylen Brown doesn’t deserve a Supermax but he will likely get it

2:45 Goodman: Jaylen Brown around the 25th best player in NBA

6:00 Goodman says the upcoming draft classes are underwhelming

7:00 Victor Wembanyama is the real deal

11:00 OKC Loading up

12:55 Victor shut down

13:55 West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins in rehab

20:25 Top 2 Players in Country could be from New England

20:45 Cooper Flagg from Newport, Maine

22:50 New top player AJ Dybantsa from Brockton

25:30 US U19 lose to France and Turkey

