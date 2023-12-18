Does Joe Mazzulla Ball Have You Believing in Celtics?

BOSTON — Following the Celtics dominant 114-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, which improved their NBA-best home record to a flawless 14-0, Head Coach Joe Mazzulla reflected on the team’s performance. He said, “I think we’re starting to play what I would call Celtic basketball … reflecting what it means to play like the Celtics.”

