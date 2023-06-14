    Subscribe
    Does Joe Mazzulla Need to Look Over His Shoulder?

    Keith joins the program to discuss the Celtics new coaching hires next to Joe Mazzulla and their upcoming contract issues. Twitter: @KeithSmithNBA


    2:42 Coaching additions give bench plenty of experience

    12:42 Any concern that Brad is picking Mazzulla’s staff?

    33:11 This CBA is designed to create parity

    44:10 Percentage of cap is what matters

    52:47 Jaylen’s contract will cost Celtics good players

