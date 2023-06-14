Does Joe Mazzulla Need to Look Over His Shoulder?

Keith joins the program to discuss the Celtics new coaching hires next to Joe Mazzulla and their upcoming contract issues. Twitter: @KeithSmithNBA
2:42 Coaching additions give bench plenty of experience
12:42 Any concern that Brad is picking Mazzulla’s staff?
33:11 This CBA is designed to create parity
44:10 Percentage of cap is what matters
52:47 Jaylen’s contract will cost Celtics good players
Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Sunday, June 11th, 2023. Celtics Beat is powered by Fan Duel! Go to FanDuel.com/Boston and get a no sweat first best up to $1,000