Does Joe Mazzulla Need to Look Over His Shoulder?

Keith joins the program to discuss the Celtics new coaching hires next to Joe Mazzulla and their upcoming contract issues. Twitter: @KeithSmithNBA



2:42 Coaching additions give bench plenty of experience

12:42 Any concern that Brad is picking Mazzulla’s staff?

33:11 This CBA is designed to create parity

44:10 Percentage of cap is what matters

52:47 Jaylen’s contract will cost Celtics good players

Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Sunday, June 11th, 2023.