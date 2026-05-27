Does Joe Mazzulla’s Coach of the Year or Playoff Loss Matter More? | Celtics Daily

Bobby Manning welcomes Brian Barrett to Celtics Daily to discuss Joe Mazzulla winning Coach of the Year and how we weigh his successful regular season and the 2024 championship against another disappointing playoff loss. They also discuss the Marc Stein report about interest around the league in Jaylen Brown.

Watch Bobby’s immediate reaction to Mazzulla’s coach of the year win: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXGmfqWUvdo&pp=ygUXY2VsdGljcyBhbGwgYWNjZXNzIGNsbnM%3D

0:00-10:07 Mazzulla wins Coach of the Year

10:07-11:30 Prizepicks

11:30-13:07 Rocket Money

13:07-19:41 Where can Mazzulla be better next year?

19:41-25:09 Marc Stein report on Jaylen Brown

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