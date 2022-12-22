Does Mac Jones Have a Future in Foxboro?

FOXBORO, Mass. – The Patriots quarterback situation has once again been put under the microscope this week after several storylines have bubbled up around the second-year signal caller and his head coach.

In fact, there’s been so much attention on it that our wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have put out odds on whether Mac will get benched at some point during the remainder of the season, and if he’ll remain New England’s quarterback next season. Take a look:

Will Mac Jones Get Benched in Any Remaining Game?

No -300

Yes +200

Will Mac Jones Be the Patriots Starting QB Week 1 of 2023?

Yes -150

No +110

Bill Belichick was asked about his thoughts on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday, telling the media: “First of all, he’s tough. He’s a tough kid. He’ll stand in there, throw the ball, take a hit to make a play. Accurate. Tough to tackle. Manages the game well, sees the game well. …He’s impressive… Makes all the throws.”

Trending Aaron Nesmith Reflects on Time with Celtics and Pacers Trade

He was then asked if Mac Jones will remain the Patriots starter for the rest of this season, to which he responded: “The plan is to try to beat Cincinnati.” Quite a difference from his praise of Burrow, and a far different cry from the “Mac’s our quarterback” mantra that the coach had pumped up for so long down in Foxboro.

If New England did make a change this season, it would be to Bailey Zappe – who went 2-0 in his two starts for the Patriots – and has thrown for 781 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, while holding onto a passer rating of 100.9.

If the Patriots plan to make a change next season, it could potentially be through the draft. Quarterbacks Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson all project to be potential first-round picks at the moment – and New England could likely get their hands on one of them if they finish 7-10 (which seems likely at this point).

The struggles this team has endured in 2022 have been far from Mac Jones’ fault. It has been a top-down struggle all along, and Mac seems like just a scapegoat at this point.

However, if New England does want to make a switch at the most important position in football – the answer should be through the draft, not putting Zappe in the same situation Jones has failed in for the majority of this season.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.