Does Malcolm Brogdon Make Celtics NBA Title Favorites?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the significance of the Malcolm Brogdon trade, Summer League expectations, and today’s hot topics around the NBA.

TIMESTAMPS:

1:05 – Malcolm Brogdon Trade Review

6:53 – How will Brogdon’s experience blend with the Celtics roster?

8:35 – What can Danilo Gallinari bring to the Celtics?

14:24 – Is Brad Stevens better as a head coach or GM?

21:42 – Should the Celtics prioritize the future with trading for draft picks, or chase a chip now?

26:30 – The Celtics don’t need young guys to win games.

30:54 – Who will stand out in the Summer League?

37:06 – What should be expected of Ben Sullivan this summer?

42:41 – Does KD want Kyrie to follow him to his new destination?

46:24 – Does Dejounte Murray’s addition to the Hawks make Atlanta top 5 in the East?

48:35 – Will Ben Simmons have a bigger impact in Brooklyn than Harden in Philly?

52:39 – Did the Knicks tamper with Jalen Brunson ahead of free agency?

55:53 – Was Jeanie Buss throwing shade at LeBron?