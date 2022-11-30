Does Marcus Smart Have a Real Shot at Being An All-Star?

The Celtics have proven strength is in numbers as multiple players have shown up game by gam, and Marcus Smart is no exception. With improving averages and a tidied up game, should Smart be in contention for a spot on an All-Star Roster? And, with the Celtics success so far this season, should they reserve Robert Williams for the playoffs? That and more on episode 104 of the A List Podcast.

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 – The Celtics are on load management mode, are they timing rest correctly?

6:50 – Should the Celtics keep Robert Williams reserved until the playoffs?

9:50 – Give Luke Kornet his flowers

13:04 – Has Marcus Smart entered the All-Star conversation?

21:10 – Where does Smart stack up against other guards in the East?

25:23 – Is Blake Griffin the second-string big the Celtics are looking for?

36:36 – What will Boston vs. Miami look like?

