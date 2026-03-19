Does Mike Vrabel Have a Blind Spot for A.J. Brown? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles give you their latest takes on a potential Patriots trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown. Greg explains why he’d be hesitant to give up 2027 draft picks for a ‘declining’ player. The guys also discuss whether Mike Vrabel is worth trusting on this one and the consequences if things go south with Brown.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:30 Patriots sign Kindle Vildor

01:53 Thoughts on the Forged in Foxborough documentary

04:43 Why the Patriots didn’t try to get Jaylen Waddle

08:36 Is a trade for A.J. Brown inevitable?

16:15 What’s a fair price for A.J. Brown given the Jaylen Waddle trade?

17:23 PrizePicks

18:36 BSJ Member Mailbag

19:17 Thoughts on Patriots not going for a WR 1 yet in the Vrabel era

24:35 Why the Patriots shouldn’t give up their 2027 picks for A.J. Brown

33:12 Does Mike Vrabel have a blind spot for A.J. Brown?

38:51 Thanks for watching!

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