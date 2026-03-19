Does Mike Vrabel Have a Blind Spot for A.J. Brown? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles give you their latest takes on a potential Patriots trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown. Greg explains why he’d be hesitant to give up 2027 draft picks for a ‘declining’ player. The guys also discuss whether Mike Vrabel is worth trusting on this one and the consequences if things go south with Brown.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:30 Patriots sign Kindle Vildor
01:53 Thoughts on the Forged in Foxborough documentary
04:43 Why the Patriots didn’t try to get Jaylen Waddle
08:36 Is a trade for A.J. Brown inevitable?
16:15 What’s a fair price for A.J. Brown given the Jaylen Waddle trade?
17:23 PrizePicks
18:36 BSJ Member Mailbag
19:17 Thoughts on Patriots not going for a WR 1 yet in the Vrabel era
24:35 Why the Patriots shouldn’t give up their 2027 picks for A.J. Brown
33:12 Does Mike Vrabel have a blind spot for A.J. Brown?
38:51 Thanks for watching!
The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!