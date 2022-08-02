Does Nazem Kadri Make Sense for the Bruins?

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss the Bruins wild trip to Italy. The guys also debate whether or not the Bruins sign Nazem Kadri, what Pavel Zacha’s contract will looks like and…when will Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci re-sign? Also, a Milan Lucic return is a fun idea, but wouldn’t make a ton of sense.

