Does Paul George Make Sixers Biggest Threat to Celtics?

Free agent forward Paul George has agreed to a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. George committed during a meeting with Sixers officials and returns to the East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reacts to the move and discusses whether this makes the Sixers the biggest threat to the Celtics in the East.

