Does Payton Pritchard Fit on This Celtics Team

Jared Weiss covers the Boston Celtics and the NBA for The Athletic. Jared and Adam get into Boston’s new additions, the roster crunch, and why Marcus Smart is the team’s starting point guard.

Twitter: @JaredWeissNBA

3:47 Brad’s tenure is refreshingly honest

12:05 Celtics won’t use full Fournier TPE amount

21:53 Both Celtics big additions have long followed Boston

33:19 Smart is still the starting PG

40:45 What to do with Payton Prtichard?

