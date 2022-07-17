Does Payton Pritchard Fit on This Celtics Team

Jared Weiss covers the Boston Celtics and the NBA for The Athletic. Jared and Adam get into Boston’s new additions, the roster crunch, and why Marcus Smart is the team’s starting point guard.
3:47 Brad’s tenure is refreshingly honest
12:05 Celtics won’t use full Fournier TPE amount
21:53 Both Celtics big additions have long followed Boston
33:19 Smart is still the starting PG
40:45 What to do with Payton Prtichard?
