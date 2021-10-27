Does Russell Westbrook Fit In LA? + Top NBA 75 Players List

Will Russell Westbrook fit in with the Lakers this season? We discuss, along with the NBA’s Top 75 players list, an altercation between Anthony Davis & Dwight Howard, and much more.

1:20: Anthony Davis & Dwight Howard fight

3:44: Does Russell Westbrook fit in with the Lakers?

5:14: What’s next for Ben Simmons?

11:02: Would you consider trading Marcus Smart (and other pieces) for Ben Simmons?

15:20: Biggest snubs of the NBA’s Top 75 List

19:25: What Bob considered going into voting for the NBA Top 75 List & the surprising 75th player on his list

23:42: Who’s your NBA Top 10?

26:00: How Carmelo Anthony has redefined himself

30:00: How good are the Warriors?