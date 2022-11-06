Should Sam Hauser Play More Minutes for Celtics?

Subscribe
Sam Hauser is on fire! The Boston Celtics battled with the New York Knicks on Saturday night, and after a historic offensive performance, the Celtics sealed away a authoritative 133-118 win at Madison Square Garden. After taking significantly less threes than usual in Friday’s win over the Bulls, the Celtics came out guns blazing against the Knicks, and set a new franchise record for most three pointers made in a game with 27 makes from beyond the arc. On top of the team doing well, sharpshooting wing Sam Hauser dazzled, scoring a career-high 17 points on the night on 6-of-9 shooting and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Over the course of nine games to start this season, Sam Hauser is shooting 53.8% from the field and a scorching 52.2% from deep on almost three attempts a game. With his massive confidence boost and the trust of his teammates and coach, is it finally time to give Hauser some more playing time? Has he earned himself a bigger part of the rotation? John Zannis and Josue Pavon of The Garden Report weigh in on Hauser’s fantastic performance as part of Boston’s second unit.

Celtics Season Preview & Bold Predictions

We're on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

