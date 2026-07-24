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Does the Jordan Walsh Extension Make Sense?

The Garden Report crew reacts to the extension of the Arkansas product
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, Bobby Manning, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Jimmy Toscano discussed the Celtics handing Jordan Walsh a three-year, $16 million extension. On a roster that’s filled to the brim with wings, has Walsh done enough to separate himself from the pack?

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/ga1yromAA3g?feature=share

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