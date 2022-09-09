Does the NBA have enough talent to expand, and how might it affect the Boston Celtics if they did?

In the dog days of summer, amidst the worst of the NBA content desert, a whisper of expansion has caught the attention of the league’s most faithful fans. Since pushed back on by those in the know as this topic seems to see every time rumors of adding new teams to the league tends to go, it has still captured our collective imaginations of what such a scenario might look like.

And as NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said in the past, the league will expand at some point, so some daydreaming about a league with 32 (or more!) teams is not entirely a pointless exercise, as any such expansion will have an impact not only on what teams the Boston Celtics play, but also our favorite team itself.

But is the NBA ready to add more teams? Would the talent be stretched too thin? What players might the Celtics protect from being taken by these new teams in an expansion draft, and which players left unprotected might get grabbed?

On the latest episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, hosts Justin Quinn, Alex Goldberg, and Cameron Tabatabaie put their heads together to answer these questions with a mock three-team expansion draft.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear our methodology and results on this episode of the Lab, as well as the latest news trickling in this late in the offseason.

