What Will Don Sweeney and the Bruins Do this Offseason?

Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky look ahead to the Bruins offseason, and it is slated to be a busy one. Who could be coming to Boston, and who could be on their way out? Plus, Don Sweeney speaks on Jim Montgomery’s future with the team. That, and much more!

Topics:

– Does Pitbull listen to Evan and Conor?

– The Bruins want to add speed this offseason

– Jake DeBrusk might be a goner

– The future of Jim Montgomery

– Writing looks to be on the wall for Linus Ullmark

