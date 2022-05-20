Don Sweeney is Coming Back & The Future of Bruce Cassidy is Uncertain

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss Cam Neely’s comments regarding both Don Sweeney and Bruce Cassidy. The guys get into what needs to change in the franchise and why Cassidy shouldn’t be the one thrown under the bus.

2:00 – Don Sweeney is coming back

6:00 – This entire offseason hinges on Patrice Bergeron’s decision

9:00 – Cam Neely tosses Bruce Cassidy under the bus

13:00 – Getting a power forward isn’t the answer

17:00 – They want Cassidy to be better with younger players

21:00 – Should the Bruins rebuild?

28:00 – Not great news with Brad Marchand

32:00 – The latest on David Pastrnak’s future contract

