Donald Trump on His Chances Against Joe Biden

Famed President Trump impersonator J.L. Cauvin weighed in on his chances against the presumed Democratic Joe Biden. According to BetOnline.ag – Trump sits as a -130 favorite, while Biden is a +125 underdog.
“I never liked that with the gambling. We always say minus, but I feel like a plus,” said the President (Cauvin.) “That’s like the testing, so when you’re negative – that’s a good thing? So when you’re minus in gambling – that’s a good thing.”
The answer is, yes because “minus” 130 means one has to place $130 just to accumulate $100. Whereas the underdog, Biden, is a “plus” because placing $100 on Biden actually nets $125.
Hence an underdog, Mr. President.
