Donald Trump on His Chances Against Joe Biden

Famed President Trump impersonator J.L. Cauvin weighed in on his chances against the presumed Democratic Joe Biden.  According to BetOnline.ag – Trump sits as a -130 favorite, while Biden is a +125 underdog.

“I never liked that with the gambling.  We always say minus, but I feel like a plus,” said the President (Cauvin.)  “That’s like the testing, so when you’re negative – that’s a good thing? So when you’re minus in gambling – that’s a good thing.”

The answer is, yes because “minus” 130 means one has to place $130 just to accumulate $100.  Whereas the underdog, Biden, is a “plus” because placing $100 on Biden actually nets $125.

Hence an underdog, Mr. President.

