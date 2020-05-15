Donald Trump on His Chances Against Joe Biden

According to BetOnline.ag -- the President is a slight favorite over his nemesis, Sleepy Joe Biden. J.L. Cauvin weighs in on MGPA

Famed President Trump impersonator J.L. Cauvin weighed in on his chances against the presumed Democratic Joe Biden. According to BetOnline.ag – Trump sits as a -130 favorite, while Biden is a +125 underdog.

“I never liked that with the gambling. We always say minus, but I feel like a plus,” said the President (Cauvin.) “That’s like the testing, so when you’re negative – that’s a good thing? So when you’re minus in gambling – that’s a good thing.”

The answer is, yes because “minus” 130 means one has to place $130 just to accumulate $100. Whereas the underdog, Biden, is a “plus” because placing $100 on Biden actually nets $125.

Hence an underdog, Mr. President.

