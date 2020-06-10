‘Donald Trump’ Rips Colin Kaepernick, Roger Goodell & Drew Brees

Famed Donald Trump impersonator J.L. Cauvin turned his Trump voice and mask loose on his Making Podcasts Great Again podcast. With continuing growing national support for Colin Kaepernick and all NFL players who kneeled for the anthem in 2017 in protest of racial profiling and police brutality — the voice of the President wasn’t too pleased.
’Trump’s’ first target was Kaepernick whom he called a “son of a bitch.” Then, when Roger Goodell recently came out and apologized for not listening to his players back in 2017, “Trump” said, “[Goodell’s] very weak, he’s going to allow these African Americans that want to keep their butts — he’s going let them kneel and disrespect their flag.
“I find that to be a disgrace, nasty, and I don’t like it and I won’t be watching.”
Finally, ‘The Donald’ got around to Brees on the podcast whom he saved the most vitriol for.
“I think what Drew Brees did was a cowardly disgrace — he spoke up for our great flag. He got intimidated like a weak QB with no MVPs.
“He’s trying to make up for it by kissing the asses of these nasty anti-American people.”