‘Donald Trump’ Rips Colin Kaepernick, Roger Goodell & Drew Brees

Famed Donald Trump impersonator J.L. Cauvin turned his Trump voice and mask loose on his Making Podcasts Great Again podcast . With continuing growing national support for Colin Kaepernick and all NFL players who kneeled for the anthem in 2017 in protest of racial profiling and police brutality — the voice of the President wasn’t too pleased.

’Trump’s’ first target was Kaepernick whom he called a “son of a bitch.” Then, when Roger Goodell recently came out and apologized for not listening to his players back in 2017, “Trump” said, “[Goodell’s] very weak, he’s going to allow these African Americans that want to keep their butts — he’s going let them kneel and disrespect their flag.

“I find that to be a disgrace, nasty, and I don’t like it and I won’t be watching.”

Finally, ‘The Donald’ got around to Brees on the podcast whom he saved the most vitriol for.

“I think what Drew Brees did was a cowardly disgrace — he spoke up for our great flag. He got intimidated like a weak QB with no MVPs.

“He’s trying to make up for it by kissing the asses of these nasty anti-American people.”