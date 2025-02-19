Close Menu
Donnie Wahlberg and Michael Carter-Williams to Bid on Boston WNBA Team

Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell discuss the possibility of a WNBA team in Boston
Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to today’s report from Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe stating that Donnie Wahlberg and former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams are preparing to bid on a WNBA team in Boston.

