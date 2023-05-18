Donnie Wahlberg Interview: Jayson Tatum + Are Celtics Destined for Finals Run?

Reacting to Jayson Tatum’s historic 51-point performance & the Celtics advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, special guest Donnie Wahlberg joins Max & Josue to discuss if Boston has finally turned the corner toward an NBA title or if Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat can stop them.

