Donnie Wahlberg Ready for Celtics to Win Banner 18

Donnie Wahlberg is a star on the hit show Blue Bloods. Donnie hops into the Zoom to talk about the Celtics second loss to the Bulls, his conversations with ownership, and how he follows the team on the road. Twitter: @DonnieWahlberg

4:39 Hate missing any second of game time

11:48 Celtics worst shooting night came w/ Donnie in person

18:36 Boston can win Finals with good fortune

26:25 Following his teams through busy work schedule

35:24 Ownership is confident in roster

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline.AG. Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% sign-up bonus!