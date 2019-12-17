Don’t Bet on Josh Gordon Returning to Football Anytime in the Future

The online gambling site BetOnline.ag believes Gordon has more likely than not played his last game.

Many fans wondered why the receiver starved New England Patriots waived Josh Gordon earlier this season. Now they may have their answer.

Gordon – who was claimed by Seattle after the Patriots let him go – was suspended indefinitely on Monday for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

The question now is when if ever will Gordon make it back to the league. And if so, which league?

The online gambling site BetOnline.ag believes Gordon has more likely than not played his last game.

BetOnline.ag lists Gordon at -125 to never play organized football again.

Off the professional leagues available Gordon is +200 to play in the XFL, +300 to return to the NFL and +800 for head north and play in the CFL.

This isn’t the first time that Gordon has had trouble remaining on the field due to off-of-the field issues.

Gordon was suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The Baylor product was reinstated by the league to rejoin the Browns in 2017 but only managed to play 5 games that season.

The following season, Gordon was traded to the Patriots where he started 11 games. But late in the season Gordon announced he was leaving the team and soon after it was learned that he has been suspended yet again for substance abuse.

Gordon was given another at the start of the 2019 season but after his interest and focus began to wane the Patriots cut ties.

In his second season in the NFL, Gordon hauled in 87 receptions, 1,646 yards, and nine touchdowns. During his time in Seattle, Gordon was only able to tally seven receptions for 139 yards.