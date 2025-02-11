Don’t write off Chiefs, Mahomes just yet | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, the guys dive into key offseason storylines for the New England Patriots, including Robert Kraft confirming that Josh McDaniels was Mike Vrabel’s first choice for offensive coordinator. They also react to the Patriots releasing OT Chukwuma Okorafor and extending DT Jeremiah Pharms on a two-year deal.

Later, they discuss what should be the Patriots’ top offseason priority, reflect on key takeaways from Super Bowl LIX, and engage in a heated debate: Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady.

Timestamps:

0:00 – Robert Kraft confirms Josh McDaniels was Mike Vrabel’s first OC choice

4:26 – Patriots release OT Chukwuma Okorafor

6:19 – Patriots sign DT Jeremiah Pharms to two-year extension

7:55 – What will the Patriots’ offseason priority be?

13:35 – Key takeaways from Super Bowl LIX

37:35 – Heated Mahomes vs. Brady debate

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !