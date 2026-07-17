Doug Kyed: More Concerned about Gabe Jacas Contract Than Christian Gonzalez

Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley discuss the latest contract situations surrounding the Patriots prior to the start of Training Camp. The guys discuss the latest with Christian Gonzalez wanting a new contract and Patriots 2nd round pick Gabe Jacas still unsigned in fact being the only 2nd round pick remaining in the NFL that has not signed their contract. Which leads Doug to explain why he’s a little more concerned about the Gabe Jacas contract situation than the Christian Gonzalez contract situation:

“I’m a little more concerned about the Jacas situation than the Gonzalez situation…Cause it’s a little more unprecedented…It’s also hurting both the player and the team, probably the team more than the player right now.”

FULL EPISODE: https://youtube.com/live/QCSClvp08p8?feature=share

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