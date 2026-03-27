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Draft Sleepers for Patriots at Pick 31 | Pats Interference

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Andrew Callahan and 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth cover the Patriots needs in the upcoming draft, and they take a look at potential sleepers for Patriots at pick 31. Whether it being a surprising WR or TE slipping to them or a potential projected non 1st rounder being the pick at 31 the guys discuss those potential sleeper targets.

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