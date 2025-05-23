Close Menu
All 32 NFL Podcast

Why Drake Maye’s 4 INTs Shouldn’t Worry You | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will take you through what they saw at Pats and Jets camps, and the overall good vibes coming out of both locales. That, plus the make their picks, draft-style, on their top Offensive Rookie of Year candidates.

0:00 – Welcome

1:06 – Takeaways from Jets OTAs

7:19 – Takeaways from Patriots OTAs

13:40 – Offensive Rookie of the Year Draft

14:18 – Cam Ward

17:00 – Ashton Jeanty

19:10 – Travis Hunter

20:55 – RJ Harvey

22:26 – Colston Loveland

23:44 – Tyler Shough

25:29 – Will Howard

27:07 – Quinshon Judkins

28:33 – Omarion Hampton

30:19 – Jaylin Noel

31:30 – Wrapping up Offensive Rookie of the Year Draft

35:22 – Wrapping up

