Why Drake Maye’s 4 INTs Shouldn’t Worry You | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike and Will take you through what they saw at Pats and Jets camps, and the overall good vibes coming out of both locales. That, plus the make their picks, draft-style, on their top Offensive Rookie of Year candidates.
0:00 – Welcome
1:06 – Takeaways from Jets OTAs
7:19 – Takeaways from Patriots OTAs
13:40 – Offensive Rookie of the Year Draft
14:18 – Cam Ward
17:00 – Ashton Jeanty
19:10 – Travis Hunter
20:55 – RJ Harvey
22:26 – Colston Loveland
23:44 – Tyler Shough
25:29 – Will Howard
27:07 – Quinshon Judkins
28:33 – Omarion Hampton
30:19 – Jaylin Noel
31:30 – Wrapping up Offensive Rookie of the Year Draft
35:22 – Wrapping up