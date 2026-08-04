Drake Maye Bounces Back, Gabe Jacas Speaks to Media | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to what went down on Day 9 of Patriots Training Camp from Foxborough. Taylor and Mike discuss Drake Maye’s bounce back day, Gabe Jacas’ comments to the media and more!

0:00 – Welcome in

1:02 – Absent players

1:40 – Impressions of Drake Maye on Day 9

Drake Maye had a BIG BOUNCE back performance at day 9 of Training Camp: “It’s encouraging to see once again when Drake Maye has a slower start to practice…Have the resilience and the mental toughness to say you know what, let’s correct, let’s find a solution, and let’s end… pic.twitter.com/jaKQohFm8J — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 4, 2026



5:16 – Patriots WRs Performances: Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, Nick DeGennaro

7:20 – More notes from Patriots Offense: Jared Wilson, DeMario Douglas

10:11 – Prizepicks

11:24 – Impression of Gabe Jacas on Day 9

.@tkyles39 on how Gabe Jacas has looked so far at Training Camp: “Gabe Jacas is a good fit. We’re probably not gonna see a lot of splash plays from him this early…Another day for Gabe Jacas taking a step forward that’s pretty much all we can ask for.” FULL VIDEO👇

▶️… pic.twitter.com/IxYpc0NRGD — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) August 4, 2026



14:55 – Impressions of Patriots Edge room on day 9

16:23 – Carlton Davis remains out

17:32 – Impressions of Patriots secondary on Day 9

19:04 – Chad Muma getting reps with linebackers

21:06 – Andy Borregales big day

22:31 – Wrapping up!

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