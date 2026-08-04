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Drake Maye Bounces Back, Gabe Jacas Speaks to Media | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to what went down on Day 9 of Patriots Training Camp from Foxborough. Taylor and Mike discuss Drake Maye’s bounce back day, Gabe Jacas’ comments to the media and more!

0:00 – Welcome in
1:02 – Absent players
1:40 – Impressions of Drake Maye on Day 9


5:16 – Patriots WRs Performances: Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams, Nick DeGennaro
7:20 – More notes from Patriots Offense: Jared Wilson, DeMario Douglas
10:11 – Prizepicks
11:24 – Impression of Gabe Jacas on Day 9


14:55 – Impressions of Patriots Edge room on day 9
16:23 – Carlton Davis remains out
17:32 – Impressions of Patriots secondary on Day 9
19:04 – Chad Muma getting reps with linebackers
21:06 – Andy Borregales big day
22:31 – Wrapping up!

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